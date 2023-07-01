Dog Days of Summer at Rockford University

ROCKFORD — Rockford University hosted its first ever "Dog Days of Summer" event this morning, giving dogs and their owners a chance to stroll through campus and get some fresh air.
Lots of furry friends were out and about tagging along with their owners for a walk through the university's campus. Rockford University alumni and the general public were invited to bring their dogs out to socialize and get a little morning exercise. Refreshments, gifts and treats were also handed out to everyone in attendance.
"We just wanted people, you know alumni and the public, to come to campus with their dogs and wander around and see what's new and kind of just hang out here a little bit," said event organizer and Advancement Officer of Alumni & Affinity Groups Natali Monaghan. "It's fun seeing dogs hanging out with the other dogs, just having fun. It's a good start to the Fourth of July weekend."
The Rockford University Advancement Office hopes to continue hosting this event and make it an annual one for everyone to enjoy in the years to come.