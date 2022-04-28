DIGGING DEEPER: What small businesses need for a long future in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Downtown Rockford has become a popular place to start a business. That's after the city invested millions of dollars to develop it. Entrepreneurs now jumping at the opportunity to open their own brick and mortars. But as one store opens another one seems to close.
212 Grindhouse announced this week that it's closing its doors for good just after a few months of opening.
So what are some of the reason business don't make it long-term in downtown Rockford?
A variety of downtown business owners talked to 13 News. They all agree that the City of Rockford is a great partner to get started and on the right foot towards success. But some owners say it can be a struggle to maintain. They say the key is balance.
"It's definitely daunting when you're like, 'I'm going to open a store. What do I need to have in line for that,'" said Smiley's Owner Ryan Smiley.
Smiley just took over a new location on Madison Street for his retail shop, Smiley's. He says a big part to starting off on the right foot was because of city resources.
"BUSINESSFirst is an excellent opportunity for our entrepreneurs to come to get all the information that they need to start a business," said Economic Development Diversity and Procurement Coordinator Francisca French. "Where they can ask questions and get answers to all of the things they need regarding permits, or zoning."
While Smiley is finding success now, he knows it was challenging to rebound after the pandemic.
"It's definitely always sad to see something close like that. I always see it as an opportunity," said Smiley. "How can we have something else new come in; because that's definitely what I capitalized off of. Certain things weren't making it downtown and I knew, 'alright, it's time for my turn to come in.'"
When asked what Smiley needed for a long and bright future he says a few things: getting the word out to customers about what's all available downtown, remain innovative with social media and collaboration, and working with the city year-round, not just during the City Market Festival season.
Other store owners tell 13 News there should be a balance on both sides of the river, especially during City Market with keeping East State Street open for customer access.
"There are businesses that have expressed that. City Market is one day a week so we encourage that movement and traffic, even when City Market is over, for people to move down the line, to move to other parts of the city, to explore," said French.
Shop owners are hoping to find a middle ground so they can thrive.
The city also offers tax increment financing and works with the River District Business Association, a community of business owners who share resources that have worked for them.