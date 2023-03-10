Daylight Saving Time Health & House Impacts

ROCKFORD -- The time has come to move the clock forward for daylight savings on March 12, however, there are some health risks and house maintenance to look out for.
Daylight savings has proven to take a toll on your heart health by increasing the risk of a heart attack or stroke.
"That can involve a disturbed sleep schedule, and other stressors in your lifestyle, said Dr. Frank Han, cardiologist at OSF Healthcare. "Tobacco is also another factor; all those lifestyles added together can eventually lead to the hardening of the heart arteries."
But beyond your own personal health, changing your smoke detector battery is also important. According to Phil Zaleski, Executive Director of Illinois Fire Safety Alliance, some people use their batteries for everything but the detector.
"They get utilized for remote controls, video games, all that stuff and never put it back up," he said.
This comes after the new smoke alarm law going into effect on January 1st requiring Illinois residents to replace their old smoke alarms after 10 years and replace them with smoke alarms with 10-year lithium batteries.
In the past few months lack of proper management of smoke detectors make jobs for fire officials difficult, but as Michael Schnaper, Arson Investigator at Rockford Fire Department says, help to install these alarms are free of charge and impactful for residents.
"The Rockford Fire Department will actually help you install some of these smoke detectors," he said. "Depending on donations or something like that we are happy to provide that service for our residents."
Residents are encouraged to call Rockford Fire Department if they need a smoke detector, installation or have a general question to call them at 779-348-7171!