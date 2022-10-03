Craft marijuana growing facility holds ribbon cutting ceremony

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A craft marijuana company held a ribbon cutting ceremony today to celebrate the start of the facility.
Star Buds is now in operation on the south side of Rockford and will soon start the growing process. As an Illinois craft grower the facility will be able to cultivate, cure, and package cannabis for distribution.
The Department of Agriculture approved and issued over 88 craft grow licenses to Social Equity Applicants. The facility in Rockford is the first to have its operation off the ground and running.
"We were reaching, we were opening this industry to the people that were most impacted by the war on drugs leading up to this point," said David Lekeman the Division Manager of Cannabis and Hemp of IDOA. "We're proud that this facility is an equity facility."