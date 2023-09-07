Cooler Temperatures Bring More Drought Conditions

ROCKFORD -- While the state line is getting ready to exchange your summer shorts for fall sweaters, local farmers are facing challenges before harvest season.
That impact is being felt at local farmer's markets in the area, including Rockford Midtown Market.
Manager, Malika Miller, says right now, the farmer who supplies most of the produce has to pick and choose which markets to help due to crops unsuccessful growing.
"We are kinda in a drought with getting produce to come out and now here we are going about to go into the wintertime, I mean the plants are confused as we are."
This isn't the first time the market has seen challenges, earlier this summer farmers faced a similar issue of growing crops with the lack of rain.
Miller says although most of the issue comes from the influx in weather, she is still optimistic to get more produce before the market concludes later this month.
"I'm trying to get more apples and pumpkins more things for fall season, like squashes and all that kind of stuff is the time for it now," she said,
"Hopefully I can find some people who want to contribute and do those types of things, I'm just open to any help or suggestions from anybody."
The last day for the market is September 28th.