Congressman Darin Lahood brings changes to rock river valley blood center

ROCKFORD -- More resources to help promote people to donate blood is in the works according to Congressman Darin Lahood.
This commitment comes after his tour of the Rock River Valley Blood Center in downtown Rockford.
During his tour he addressed several topics with workers as they expressed concerns on the overall importance of having more blood supply for health care centers.
"We want to make sure that everyone knows how important it is to have these blood samples, and have more people donating because it saves lives," Congressman Darin Lahood said.
He says he is hopeful that after his visit he can be an example for the community, as he has donated blood in the past, and pushing for further action.
"We hope to look at this issue from a public health standpoint and continue to promote this using our federal tax resources in Washington." he added.
"We will work on legislation that helps to incentive our community and also remind people from a health care standpoint how vital it is to have strong blood supply in our nation and today is a part of that."