Companies Along the Stateline Prepare For Snow

ROCKFORD (WREX) --- Snow is headed for the Stateline and communities around the area are bracing for what's to come through snow readiness.
The public information officer of IDOT says his staff is more than ready for the winter months.
"We prepare for winter at IDOT 12 months a year," he said. "So, when winter ends, we start preparing for the next winter, so we are always ready."
As the first couple inches of snow come down as early as tomorrow, some roads that receive the most snow are in some rural counties, and when it comes to clean-up, they take first priority.
"If the roads need to be pre-treated, we take care of the slick spots first, that also includes bridge decks," said Wappel. "We know first-hand that those places are going to freeze first, so we make sure to do that early."
In the past few years' rural counties like Stephenson, Olge and Winnebago counties experienced freezing temperatures and sleet on their roads, but according to operations manager Andy Pirrello that is not the only place to look out for.
"Country roads is another issue during the snow months," he said. "You get drifts that go on the road, so that is also something residents have to look out for especially snow or snowstorm."
To help prevent accidents both agencies for snow removal companies have over 20 snow trucks filled with salt ready to clear the roads and keep them safe for drivers.
Other ordinances regarding parking will be enacted and school districts will also have rules to keep everyone up to date with how to handle the snow.
"Give yourself enough time in the morning to get ready and at night as well," Pirrello suggests. "Also, when you see snow trucks on the road plowing give them space because we are using big equipment."