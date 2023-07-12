Community shares concerns about Barber Colman redevelopment project following failed vote

ROCKFORD -- "I think the prayer was a fire starter it was the spark and now we have a flame, and we have excited people moving forward and even with the down vote there are still individuals saying something has to happen."
Senior Pastor William Martin is the pastor of Providence Baptist Church and has been for the past four years and even lead prayer vigil at the Barber Colman on July 6th.
While he says he is not happy about the recent vote on Barber Colman, he hopes city council doesn't repeat the same mistakes.
"They were hurt and thought that this was going to be the final opportunity to see revival and to see redevelopment of an eye sore, it was almost like a band aide snatched off of a wound."
People from around the area, from local to state offices has put their support behind the project, which could help spur development and growth on Rockford's southwest.
But that last minute amendment isn't sitting well with him or others in the community.
"When you look at it, to me in my opinion, that many of our elected officials have self-interest and they put that interest over their constituency, and I believe that in the Barber Colman they see that." he said.
"So, moving forward people will do more vetting process of the people they place in those seats, when it comes to civic engagement."
However, Pastor Martin is hopeful a better outcome will come and encourages the community to do the same.