 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Winds could gust as high
as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Falling and blowing snow may result in white out
conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel
extremely difficult, if not impossible. Power outages will also
be possible as a result of strong damaging wind gusts to 55
mph.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bitterly cold wind chills as low as 25
below zero are likely during the height of the storm. Wind
chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite on exposed skin in
as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Community members to gather Wednesday for homeless memorial service

  • Updated
  • 0
Homeless Shelter.JPG
Dillon Valencia

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 21 for people of the homeless community who passed away during the year 2022. The service will be hosted by Carpenter's Place Shelter. 

It will take place at 4:30 PM at Beattie Park in Downtown Rockford. Honoring more than 20 lives lost this year. 

"We started doing this outside partly because of COVID", said Patti Floyd, Director of Operations for Carpenter's Place.  

"We decided it really had an impact because when you attend a service you actually are in the elements of what the homeless have to live every day of their lives".

Ornaments with the names of those honored are being made. At the event, there will be a candle light vigil, a pastor, and members will be able to hang these ornaments on a tree to honor those who died. 

"The number of folks who pass away in their 40s and 50s is just heartbreaking", said Michael O'Connor, the Executive Director of Carpenter's Place.

"The lower 50s is the life expectancy of a homeless person in this country". 

 The event is organized by Carpenter's Place and the Northern Illinois Homeless Coalition. After the ceremony, the tree will be placed in the lobby of the Park District's Webbs Norman Center at 401 S. Main Street in Rockford. 

This is an annual event held each year on Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year. 

 

Tags

Recommended for you