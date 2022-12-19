Community members to gather Wednesday for homeless memorial service

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 21 for people of the homeless community who passed away during the year 2022. The service will be hosted by Carpenter's Place Shelter.
It will take place at 4:30 PM at Beattie Park in Downtown Rockford. Honoring more than 20 lives lost this year.
"We started doing this outside partly because of COVID", said Patti Floyd, Director of Operations for Carpenter's Place.
"We decided it really had an impact because when you attend a service you actually are in the elements of what the homeless have to live every day of their lives".
Ornaments with the names of those honored are being made. At the event, there will be a candle light vigil, a pastor, and members will be able to hang these ornaments on a tree to honor those who died.
"The number of folks who pass away in their 40s and 50s is just heartbreaking", said Michael O'Connor, the Executive Director of Carpenter's Place.
"The lower 50s is the life expectancy of a homeless person in this country".
The event is organized by Carpenter's Place and the Northern Illinois Homeless Coalition. After the ceremony, the tree will be placed in the lobby of the Park District's Webbs Norman Center at 401 S. Main Street in Rockford.
This is an annual event held each year on Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year.