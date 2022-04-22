Community bank in Rockford celebrates a major milestone

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For 50 years, Northwest Bank has been the largest locally owned bank in Winnebago County.
With 78 current employees, the bank continues to evolve its services by providing customers and business owners the tools for financial success.
On Thursday, members of the bank gathered at its headquarters to reflect on five decades of service to the community.
"We plan on being a vital part of this community for well into the future," said Tom Walsh, President & CEO of Northwest Bank. "I don't know if that's going to be another 50 years, but we are going to do our best make it a long the way."
40 people who opened accounts with the bank in 1972 currently remain active members.