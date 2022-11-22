City of Rockford hands out turkeys at Resource Fair

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Tuesday, November 22, The City of Rockford held their second resource fair of the year. The fair was held at the Rockford Police Department - District 1.
The resource fair allowed members of the community to visit one spot for all their community resource needs. Also at the fair, officials gave out one free turkey or ham to all attendees, making the Thanksgiving holiday easier for those in need.
"It feels great you know...anything we can do to ease the concerns around the holidays," said Emily Schmidt, Manager of Youth Prevention and Intervention Strategies.
"Holidays can be a really tough time for a lot of families. By providing these meals, we really want to be able to meet as many needs as possible, on top of providing those resources that are so critical."
Some of the resources provided at the fair were:
- Light and Heat Program
- Free Legal Consultations
- Access to Mental Health and Substance Use Treatment Facilities
- HeadStart activities for children
The first resource fair of the year was held in August, with this one being the second one. The City of Rockford plans on potentially having another fair in the spring of 2023, with no official dates announced.
For more information on future Resource Fairs, please visit the City of Rockford's Facebook page for all future announcements.