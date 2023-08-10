City of Rochelle experiencing vehicle supply chain shortage

ROCHELLE -- Longer wait times and skyrocketing prices are two major factors essential workers are facing in the City of Rochelle, due to a nationwide supply chain truck shortage.

Extended wait times will leap from 11 months to four years for Rochelle Municipal Utilites when it comes to ordering Transformers and Digger Trucks, used to maintain electric operations in certain areas of Rochelle.

Blake Toliver, Superintendent of Electric Operations for Rochelle Municipal Utilities, says these only present more challenges for workers and will affect how they help residents.

"It puts a strain on us now because our trucks are coming up on that 10-year mark and we expected to get a truck in a less than a year", Toliver said.

"So now the truck will be 14 to 15 years old at that point and will be depreciated more in value."

All trucks in several departments in Rochelle have a minimum 10-year lifespan, which can cause maintenance issues, resulting in even longer wait times if they should exchange trucks parts.

Another challenge is finding new ways to purchase trucks in the future.

"Because we are a smaller town, we don't have that big capital account that we can take money from to pay for these things so we have to budget and plan for them and now with this higher cost of trucks, it might take a couple more years," Toliver added.

Other departments in Rochelle are facing the same issue when it comes to EMS calls.

"You could usually expect an ambulance in 180 days from the time that you ordered it to the time it was delivered, now we are up over 500 days - so now we are talking over a year," said David W. Sawlsville - Fire Chief- Rochelle Fire Department.

Right now, the fire department currently has three ambulances, including a new 2022 ambulance, one with a new engine recently installed and a 2001 ambulance, the oldest one at the station that needs to be exchanged after used for nearly 22 years.

"Sometimes it can be hard to us because since we do have three ambulances the 2001 one, counts as our third one out," said Fire Chief Sawlsville.

"We at times have to pick and choose when we want to use the 22-year-old ambulance just because it's so old, I mean we are fine right now but could use a new one to match the others."

Toliver with Rochelle Municipal says trucks are expected to be delivered in 2028 and ambulances are expected to arrive in 2025.

"I'm sure the delivery times will get better but I don't expect the prices to back down ever so we will continue to pay high prices and just have to get creative with our financing," added Fire Chief Sawlsville.