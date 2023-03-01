Chicago Police Officer Shot and Killed on Southwest Side

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Illinois...

Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Green, Rock and Winnebago
Counties.



.The combination of recent rains and snowmelt is resulting in rises
on area rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 245 AM CST.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Some roads become flooded about 6 miles
downstream in Avon Township in Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms
area of Rock County, some minor flooding develops in Sugar River
Park, including the boat ramp.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.7 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 4.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 5.1 feet tomorrow
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
5.1 feet on 07/15/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 12 pm...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Thu  Fri  Sat  Sun
Brodhead        5.0   4.5   4.74  1 pm 3/01   5.1  4.8  4.0  3.6

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Brodhead        4.74  1 pm 3/01         0.80       5.10  6 am 3/02


&&

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Thursday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Swanson Road in Roscoe downstream to
Shorewood Park in Loves Park, including the Latham Park gauge.

* WHEN...From Saturday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.5 feet, Low-lying areas of Sportscore One are
inundated in north Rockford.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 7.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Thursday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Friday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 10.9 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Thursday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Prairie Hill Road downstream to Swanson
Road in Roscoe, including the Rockton gauge.

* WHEN...From Sunday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Low-lying structures are threatened along
Edgemere Terrace near Roscoe.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.3 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Chicago Police Officer Shot and Killed on Southwest Side

Shooting Generic

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was shot to death in Gage Park late Wednesday afternoon, according to Southwest Side Ald. Raymond Lopez and a police source.

The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue, officials said.

The officer, who two sources said is male, sustained gunshot wounds to the face and leg and was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, Lopez said.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford did not confirm the officer passed away and said just before 7 p.m. that the officer remained in critical condition.

According to Lopez, alderman for the 15th Ward, the officer succumbed to their injuries shortly after arrival to the hospital.

There is currently no further information available.

