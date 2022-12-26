 Skip to main content
...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Byron affecting Ogle County.

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

River ice may cause gauge observations to be inaccurate.

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Tuesday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Rockton.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Monday the stage was 8.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is currently ice affected and water
levels may continue to fluctuate.
- Action stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

CherryVale Mall updates Youth Escort Policy for last week in December

  • Updated
  • 0
CherryVale Mall

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The popular mall in the Stateline has updated its Youth Escort Policy for the end of the year. 

CherryVale Mall's Youth Escort Policy began in 2017 which is in effect from 4 p.m. to close on Fridays, and Saturdays. The policy states all visitors under 18 will be required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. 

Unescorted youth will be asked to leave the mall, and those in violation may risk prosecution for trespassing. 

The mall updated its policy for December 26 and December 30-31 from open to close. If a teen is unsupervised they will not be allowed into the mall on those days. 

Proof of age will be required if it cannot be easily determined. However, employees that work in the mall under the age of 18 will be able to go their shift and leave immediately after.  

To read more about the Youth Escort Policy visit shopcherryvalemall.com 

