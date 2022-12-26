CherryVale Mall updates Youth Escort Policy for last week in December

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The popular mall in the Stateline has updated its Youth Escort Policy for the end of the year.
CherryVale Mall's Youth Escort Policy began in 2017 which is in effect from 4 p.m. to close on Fridays, and Saturdays. The policy states all visitors under 18 will be required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Unescorted youth will be asked to leave the mall, and those in violation may risk prosecution for trespassing.
The mall updated its policy for December 26 and December 30-31 from open to close. If a teen is unsupervised they will not be allowed into the mall on those days.
Proof of age will be required if it cannot be easily determined. However, employees that work in the mall under the age of 18 will be able to go their shift and leave immediately after.
To read more about the Youth Escort Policy visit shopcherryvalemall.com