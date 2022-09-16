Cedarville Fire Protection District Fundraiser For Bawinkel Family

FREEPORT (WREX) -- Just days after a massive house explosion, the stateline community is coming together - to help the couple - recovering from the blast.
Doug Broge, Captain of the Cedarville Fire Protection District said through this event they can show support in the biggest way.
"There are going to need some help with medical expenses and life in general so we just decided to just put our focus to this and it has been well received, he said.
"My phone has been blowing up with people wanted to donate stuff and donate money."
Before tomorrow's event, streets along Cedarville had signs promoting, Feather's Party, a party that happens annually, to help raise money for fire equipment but his time the focus is solely on the Bawinkel's.
"They need the money worse then we do", said fire department trustee, Darrel.
"They are friends with a lot of us.. he was on the freeport team ..he apart of the fire department family and we take care of each other."
Around 500 people will fill the fire station taking part in a silent auction, personal donations and fundraisers for the Al and Bonnie Bawinkel.
Al's cousin, John Reed, owner of Reed mechanics says he is grateful to have a community that goes above and beyond for his family.
"Its a really nice thing by the Cedarville fire department but the community has kind of responded as they usually do in a situation like this a tragic situation so I'm grateful."
After hearing the news through Facebook and family, he was reminded himself that everyday is another day to cherish every moment in life.
"Car wrecks are bad enough but an explosion, I mean wow! this is like a movie, and it just goes to show how fragile life is and how things can change in the snap of a finger."
Even though the Bawinkel's lost everything.... they haven't lost what really counts... family... friends and their community.
Both Al and Bonnie remain at OSF Saint Anthony's medical center - where they are in critical condition.
The event will take place inside the fire station from 5pm to 8pm.