Boone County Fire Dist. #2 to host open house on Saturday

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Boone County Fire District #2 will be opening its doors this weekend to the public for its 75th year anniversary.
The open house will have food and refreshments for the first 500 guests in attendance. The fire trucks and equipment will be out on display for everyone to look at too. There will also be multiple fire and auto demonstrations throughout the day.
The first fire demonstration starts at 2 p.m. which is on homes and why you should close your door before going to sleep. An auto extraction will be held at 3 p.m. with another fire demonstration at 4 p.m.
The department is proud of its history and community. “We’re really proud of the fact that we’ve been able to serve the community for 75 years.” Firefighter Joseph Prokop said. “We love to open our doors and welcome everybody in and show them just how amazing everything is here and what amazing people we have.
The open house is Saturday, Aug. 27th. The fire station is located at 1777 Henry Luckow Ln. in Belvidere and will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.