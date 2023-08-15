Boone County Fair has record-breaking year

BELVIDERE — The biggest county fair in the region is officially over and had a record breaking year.

The Boone County Fair ran from August 8 through the 13 with a lot of livestock shows, food vendors, and grandstand entertainment. The week broke a record previously held in 2019 which was 222,131 fair attendees.

The 2023 fair saw 226,268 people come through the gates to take in the Boone County Fair. The average of the last five years has been 216,697.

The Boone County Fair thanks everyone that attended this year.