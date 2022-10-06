Boone County Behavioral Health Task Force receives fourth grant for substance abuse and mental health

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Boone County received another grant Thursday which will be used for the Community Outreach, Advocacy, and Recovery Program.
The Boone County Behavioral Health Task Force has been awarded its fourth three-year grant from the U.S. Department of Justice and Bureau of Justice.
The grant amount of $778,305 will be used for COAR in order to help individuals that struggle with substance and alcohol abuse, and mental health.
COAR started in 2019 when they received their DOJ grant and have continued to apply to implement more services and staff onto the Task Force. The Task Force is helping those that need a hand in the system and as a support system.
"It can be extremely difficult for individuals to navigate the system on their own," said COAR program manager Jessica Perillo. "They need that support. They need individuals showing them how to do it, who to call, when to call, how to get to their appointments."
Since 2019 the program has connected with over 300 individuals in the Boone County community that were in need of substance abuse services.
"Our program has helped individuals receive medication, obtain health insurance, and put food in their fridges," said program navigator Collen Long. "With the renewed funding our program can continue the work we started, and branch out to other underserved populations in our county, track overdose hot spots and analyze substance use trends."
The program will continue to help the community and advance its own goals to provide the necessary support for Boone County.
To find out more information visit Boonecounty.il.gov