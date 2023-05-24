Blood donors needed ahead of Memorial Day

ROCKFORD --- If you are looking for more ways to celebrate Memorial Day, how about donating blood?
Rock River Valley Blood Center is urging the community to donate blood as the need continues to grow.
Holiday weekends can be a busy time for hospitals, while the blood center typically loses 150 units of blood by being closed on Memorial Day.
Heidi Ognibene, Chief Operating Officer for Rock River Valley, says the reason for the push is to make sure everyone is helped.
"We have to plan ahead and make that up because comes this weekend all those activities are going to go on, and if someone needs help, we want to make sure we have enough for the hospitals or whoever needs it."
Right now the center needs at least 800 donations each week to keep up with local demands.
Ognibene says donations already on the shelves is what saves lives and more, which is why maintaining a sufficient blood supply is essential to ensure patients in need receive optimal treatment.
Donor, Aniya Mitchell, who has a B- blood type says the center called her directly to donate because of her rare blood type, a type that is vital.
"I actually feel a lot better, I feel really good about myself, she said.
"I like to help people and I've had family members who have had blood transfusions, but I wasn't able to help them and knowing now that I can is good because I don't want no one else to go through it."
Community members are encouraged to schedule an appointment to donate blood if they never have before, and return donors are encouraged to ask friends and family who have never donated before to give blood.
You can set up a time of their website here.