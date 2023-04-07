Black Owned Business: G's Maid Service Opens in Downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD -- "Everyone deserves to have a nice, clean and healthy working environment," is the motto of the new black owned business, G's Maid Service now open in downtown Rockford.
Owner, Giovanni Mikaelson, and Rockford was inspired to open due to his relationship with Precinct-Committeeman Tamir Bell and Mayor Tom McNamara saying it was important to give back, while making sure to cater to all demographics.
"We have special price plans for those of low-income neighborhoods and help everyone experience a clean environment."
Mikaelson also says that he takes care of this employees by making sure his other branches are secured with local employees and not allowing regional employees to work at a location they are not apart of, as a way to keep jobs in Rockford as well as other respective locations.
Overall, he is proud to bring his talents back to him hometown.
"There is a multitude of properties that are vacant here there is opportunities and there is space for everybody."