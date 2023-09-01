Belvidere Local Business Celebrates Third Year Anniversary

BELVIDERE -- If you are looking for a car repair shop in Belvidere you are in luck, Belvidere Auto Clinic is open right now and just celebrated its third anniversary.
Mayor Clinton Morris, along with members of the Belvidere Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting honoring the shop new owner, Ken Fidder, who has revamped the shop and ready to welcome customers.
"Being a mechanic kind of runs in my family, my dad was a mechanic and now I am a mechanic, so I made sense to do this job," said Fidder.
"I quit my full-time job to do this, so I am very happy."
The shop has been a staple in downtown Belvidere since the 70s' and only getting better.
Some services provided include oil changes, tire work, help with your brakes and more. The last services Fidder is waiting to provide is car alignment. He is expected that machine to arrive before further assisting customers.
"We are one of the few still family-owned shops in town, were not part of a chain or anything like that we are hands on. If you are local around our shop, we offer ride services home so if you need a ride home and there is a job that we are doing."
The shop is located at 301 West Locust Street, right next to Sips n' Sprinkles.
It is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Owners: Ken Fidder
Belvidere Mayor Clint Morris
The Belvidere Area Chamber of Commerce Board President Amy Ohlsen
The Belvidere Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amy Nord
Additional participants at the ceremony will include the elected officials and senior staff from the City of Belvidere, and members of The Belvidere Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
"We are thrilled to be celebrating the three-year anniversary of new ownership of Belvidere Auto Clinic” shared Ken Fidder, owner. Fidder added, “We’ve been around since the 70’s and pride ourselves in being honest, hard-working technicians that you can trust. It is important to me that our customers walk away feeling good about the work we do and being willing to send their friends and family to us because of it.”
