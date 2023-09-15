Apporval needed to continue developments in downtown Rochelle

ROCHELLE -- The city of Rochelle is no stranger to bringing improvements to its downtown area, and soon a major approval from the city council will double developments in the area.
At the last board meeting in Rochelle, members discussed the option to approve borrowing money to sell bonds, not exceeding $2.5 million dollars in the market and use the proceeds to invest in projects in the city's downtown tax increment financing (TIF).
Jeff Fiegenschuh, City Manager of Rochelle, says improvements will be made to numerous sidewalks, remodeling buildings and streets, specifically on 2nd Avenue on Main Street.
"By issuing the bonds now we are essentially doing 10 years' worth of work up front," he added.
"We are looking at our capital improvement plan and saying what can we do in the next ten years that we can improve on now and get it down now. That's really the focus."
The city also received $1.5 million dollars from the state to include in improvements plan, according to the Community Development Director, Michelle Pease, and the plan, if approved will all be coming back to the city.
"The majority of it is infrastructure I would say and then there are some properties that have been vacant for 20-25 years within our downtown that we want to revive."
"This entire plan would be new money so we would work with our financial advisor to sell bonds in the market and investors would buy those bonds at a rate and we would use those dollars and invest them into TIF and then we would pledge future TIF revenue to pay the bonds back over time," says Fiegenschuh.
For one local business, 'Your Beauty Joint' salon, that is right next to construction, the owner says the biggest issue right now is finding parking.
"For our customers now, we need to send them to another lot but then the people that live up in the building to the right of us were getting frustrated with us because we were taking up their parking spots, even though its public parking," she said.
The salon's clientele even shrunk due to the construction since their grand opening last weekend but are hopeful that they will return once the road is complete.
"Hopefully they come back and once it's all done, and then they will be able to just park right next to the building and not have to walk from across the building."
The city manager hopes to present the item again in the future city council meetings for approval and hopes to begin planning for improvements next year.