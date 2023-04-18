Anderson Japanese Gardens will open for the season on Friday

ROCKFORD — Friday marks the season opener for Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford. The Gardens are open everyday until the cold months, when it will close again until the ground has thawed from following year.
At the gardens, visitors can expect to visit the gift shop, see waterfalls, spectate not only nature but Japanese architecture, as well.
In addition, The on-site pond features koi fish that can be fed with pellets.
The next event featured is is a lecture series on patterns in nature, hosted by its Head of Horticulture, Tim Gruner, at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
A full list of events and information is available on the Anderson Japanese Gardens website.