An annual fundraiser is helping local organization with federal budget cuts

STEPHENSON COUNTY -- Making a small purchase of a book or a few books could go a long way for victims of domestic violence.

"It can be as simple as having the appropriate clothes like steel toes boots for people when they get a job," said Julie Hilliger, Marketing Coordinator at VOICES of Stephenson County.

"We are low on funds right now and we have been able to supply those boots for them in the past and but right now."

From August 3rd to Saturday, August 12th, you can support VOICES of Stephenson County with getting more funding through their annual Book Nook Summer Half of Sale.

"Voices Book Nook is actually a part of Stephenson County and the proceeds from the Voices Book Nook supports voices and so the purchases here will go back to VOICES," said Hilliger.

Last month, crisis centers across the state line saw federal budget cuts, including $150,000 from VOICES, forcing them to make important resource cuts for victims, like emergency food assistance, transpiration, therapeutic and shelter supplies.

"Hopefully people will hear this, be moved by our story and consider helping our survivors who have been through so much and help them rebuild their lives," added Hiiliger.

Hilliger says the organization has submitted several appeals for more grants and are in the process of planning more fundraisers in the future.

"I don't think we have that dollar amount set right now as to how much we are looking for, we are just looking to see where we can fill in wherever we can."

Book Nook fundraiser will be open until August 12th everyday from 10a.m. to 7p.m. and donations will begin on August 20th.

Monetary donations are now being accepted here.