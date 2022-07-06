A folk troubadour to perform in Rockford in July

ROCKFORD, ILL — Troubadour...a term not used much of late....refers to a poet or musician of knightly rank, and it dates back to the 11th century. But it appears there's been a revival, as folk artist Mark Dvorak will being coming to Rockford Friday July 22nd to perform a concert.
Dvorak is an artist in everyway as he is busy at work on his 20th CD release Live & Alone, as well as working on his collection of essays 31 Winters. But he will be taking a break from those projects to perform an Inscape Collective and Oak Health sponsored concert.
The Inscape retail shop sells products from diverse female artists, artisans and entrepreneurs. Proceeds of all sales go towards subsidizing a wide-array of programming, ranging from creative arts to entrepreneurial skills, that are accessible to women of all socioeconomic backgrounds.
Musician and booking manager for Inscape Ron Holm praised Dvorak as a local favorite.
"We’re thrilled that Inscape has carried on the legacy of presenting music in the beautiful space of the former Just good Fair Trade Store," Holm said.
Dvorak is a highly decorated artist, having won awards for journalism and children’s music. In 2008, he received the Woodstock Folk Festival Lifetime Achievement Award. He was honored in 2013 with the FARM Lantern Bearer Award from Folk Alliance International.
Dvorak, a Chicago native, has been hailed the city's official troubadour by Rich Warren, the long time host of The Midnight Special. But singer-songwriter Dvorak will temporarily being leaving his post in Chicago to bring the joy of folk music to Rockford.