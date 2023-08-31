A $33.8 million-dollar elementary school built in DeKalb school district

DEKALB -- Parents in the DeKalb School District will soon have an easier time getting their kids to school, now that a $33.8 million-dollar elementary school is set to be built in the north side of the district.
"The north corridor is unfortunately a location that doesn't have a lot of resources and services when it comes to education," said Dr. Minerva Garcia-Sanchez, Superintendent of DeKalb Community Unit School District 428.
"We do have NIU over here and that is great, but our children needed to get on a bus to be able to access their education on a daily."
The north side of DeKalb, according to Dr. Garcia-Sanchez is in vital need of a school due to students attending different schools, with parents driving further away just to get their kids to school.
Back in the 1980's, NIU, purchased the building, where the school will be added, which was previously the School of Nursing for NIU. Now, that building will be remolded into the new school, with new additions including a three-section elementary - with three classrooms for each grade, tons of green space, and a bonus section where future community events can be held.
"Being able to make a difference and be a part of a change with such a great group of folks here, including the community and the staff really excites me," Dr. Gargia explains.
"The fact that I get to see it come into fruition I think is even more exciting, from the renderings and eventually see the groundbreaking, the walk through, I can't wait for that to happen."
Throughout the process of getting funds and making plans for the school, the district always looked to the community for feedback, by hosting several community conversations, allowing parents and students voices to be heard.
"Now that the school is coming kids will be able to walk to school and parents will be able to walk their kids to school so knowing that they can partake in activities in the school without having to worry about how they are going to get there is great. This is something that belongs to the community and that they will be a bigger part of it. So definitely a lot of excitement around that."
Dr. Garcia says more plans for career opportunities for students outside of the elementary school are in the works, including student assistant programs for high schoolers and STEM programs.
The district plans to break ground on the school in April 2024, with classes scheduled to start for the 2025-2026 school year.