250 tree saplings distributed to restore Rock River habitat

SOUTH BELOIT — In celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day, Nature At The Confluence will distribute 250 free bare-root bur, red, and swamp oak saplings as part of the Rock River Trail’s efforts to restore habitat along the Rock River.
The public is invited to pick up the free bare-root oak saplings at Nature At The Confluence, 306 Dickop Street, South Beloit, IL on Earth Day, Friday, April 22, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 23, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. while supplies last.
Each sapling is one to two-feet long and will need to be planted within a few days of pick up.
Chad Pregracke, president of Living Lands and Waters located in East Moline, Ill, has donated 117,000 trees to the Rock River Trail over the last twelve years as part of their One Million Trees project.
Nature At The Confluence hosts the visitor center of the Rock River Trail, a 320-mile National Water Trail that winds through Wisconsin and Illinois.
The Rock River Trail also features 10 other trails, including a History Trail, Chocolate Trail, Craft Beer and Wine Trail and Biking and Hiking Trails.