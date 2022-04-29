20 local teens make impact at 4-H camp

Twenty local teens have been training since February to soon mentor 100 youth campers at the 2022 4-H Day Camp in Polo, IL.
Many of the camp counselors have been campers themselves in the past, so the impact of the experience is understood and revered.
“Camp has changed me in more ways than I can express.
From starting as a shy eight-year-old camper to my years as a counselor when I realized campers looked up to me as a role model, camp has changed me. says Candi Seffrood, a six-year counselor alumnus.
"Camp is a place that is in my heart every day; the lessons I have learned there will be with me forever.”
The 2022 4-H camp counselor team involves: Armando Batista (Pecatonica, IL), Carson Conderman (Byron, IL), Grace Costello (Stillman Valley, IL), Allison Duggan (Thomson, IL), Paige Dykstra (Fulton, IL), Katie Eggemeyer (Morrison, IL), Jenna Haas (Stockton, IL), Carissa Hinderman (Warren, IL), Quinn James (Morrison, IL), Ashton Miller (Galena, IL), Lucas Odle (Paw Paw, IL), Maggie Penate (Sycamore, IL), Gracie Prose (Oregon, IL), Sarah and Ellie Rothermel (Durand, IL), Campbell Russo (Rockford, IL), Dawson Stache (Rock City, IL), Logan Tessendorf (Freeport, IL), Haley Thies (Baileyville, IL), and Hannah Zinke (Morrison, IL).
The 4-H Day camp is scheduled for June 14 through 16 at Rock River Christian Camp in Polo, Illinois.
Campers may choose to attend all three days or select the best one for their schedule.
Boys and girls ages eight to fourteen are invited to experience outdoor fun activities away from screen technology.
The cost per day is $70, and an application can be found online at: https://extension.illinois.edu/bdo/northern-illinois-4-h-camp