13 WREX honored by Illinois News Broadcasters Association for Best Station and Best Newscast

The Illinois News Broadcasters Association has awarded 13 WREX Crystal Mic Awards for Best Station, Best Newscast, and Best Digital Presence in the state’s small market television news categories.
The Crystal Mic Awards were established by the INBA to recognize the hard work of Illinois broadcast journalists.
"I'm particularly proud of the team for this accomplishment because this was achieved under the extreme circumstances of the COVID pandemic," said Ed Reams, Vice President & General Manager of 13 WREX. " These awards recognize all the hard work done by our staff, both current and former, who put their community first despite the challenges we all faced."
The 13 WREX Weather Team was also honored for their coverage of the August 2021 tornado outbreak that threatened communities across the Stateline.
“When severe weather impacts our region, communities turn to Chief Meteorologist Alex Kirchner and our team of meteorologists for life-saving information. This recognition by the INBA reinforces why 13 WREX is the Weather Authority for the Stateline,” said Gregory Deffenbaugh, News Director of 13 WREX.
The Crystal Mic Awards will be presented this October at the INBA’s fall convention in Bloomington, Illinois.