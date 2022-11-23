10th Anniversary of Stroll on State Parade Preparations

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The 10th Annual Stroll on State Parade will kick off this Saturday, November 23rd signifying the beginning of the holiday season.
Preparations for this event started back in July, with volunteers and stroll on state planners working hard to get props, order balloons and put together decorations downtown for the winter wonderland transformation.
Now just three days before the parade, vice president of destination development says this parade is one for the books.
"This year, I think is the longest parade ever so it's the similar route as it's always been, with a few different elements."
Volunteers and members of the stroll on state team are adding new elements to this year's parade, following the rule of 10, for its 10th anniversary.
"During the parade there will be 10 different kinds of balloons that people love," said John Groh, President and CEO of Rockford. "So, we are excited to have 10 ten years in the books and we are even adding a 10 selfie stations around the footprint for people to enjoy."
This year's footprint wraps around Jefferson, Walnut and Chesnut Street and will block of some road. However, in proper planning Groh says people can park close by and walk or take advantage of transportation.
"If you want to leave the driving to someone else, people can use the shuttles that can take them right into the parade or area close to the festivities."
As for the newest Rockford ambassador, Hayden Conklin, who was eight months old when the inaugural celebration took place, he and his family will open the parade.
Organizers and city officials expect this to be one of the best versions of the celebration yet.