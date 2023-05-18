City market shuttles are making a comeback!

ROCKFORD -- City Market Shuttles are coming back after almost two years.
Due to COVID-19, shuttles were shut down, but now with city market's grand re-opening, one day away, visitors can take advantage of these free rides, allowing them access to all festivities and all of downtown Rockford.
Orlando Toatley, Marketing and Communication Specialist of the Rockford Mass Transit District is excited for visitors to use it.
"The shuttle will be in the middle of city market, so as soon as you come down East State Street there will be a bus stop with something called 'peanuts' attached with little maps letting riders know where the bus stops are located, he says.
"We wanted to make it easy to identify plus it tells you where you are going to go."
Shuttles will run every Friday from 4p.m. until 10:15p.m.