Carus LLC creates community hotline to assist Lasalle residents after January 11 fire

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is possible. * WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the following area, Winnebago. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Rock River may rise out of its banks flooding residential property and streets along the river. Localized water level fluctuations are also possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - River ice spotters and river gauges indicate a developing ice jam on the Rock River between Bauer Parkway and Latham Road near Machesney Park. Localized flooding may develop quickly along the river if ice jam worsens. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&