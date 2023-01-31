Carus LLC creates community hotline to assist Lasalle residents after January 11 fire

LASALLE COUNTY — In response to a January 11 fire at the Carus manufacturing plant, Carus LLC has created a community hotline to assist residents with cleanup and questions.
On January 11, a massive fire was reported at Carus Chemical Plant, located at 1500 8th Street in LaSalle.
Residents in the 3rd and 4th wards if LaSalle were requested to "shelter in place" in response to the incident.
On January 30, Carus LLC posted a press release to their company web page.
“The fire created some challenges, but we have much to be thankful for,” said Andy Johnston, President and CEO. “First and foremost, everyone is safe. The fire department and emergency responders did an incredible job. They took quick action to keep everyone safe.”
On January 25, Carus LLC reports that a new community resource has been launched to speed up property assessments and insurance claimed for community homeowners.
The community hotline is 815-224-6662.
For more information, a list of third-party resources, and inquiry experts, visit www.carusllc.com.
Since January 11, the Carus community hotline has helped 240 residents.
“It’s important that we all understand how this fire started. We have engaged a third-party consultant who specializes in root cause analysis for these types of incidents. They are conducting a thorough investigation of the fire and we expect preliminary results in the coming weeks,” said Allen Gibbs, Vice President of Operations.
Throughout the press release, Carus emphasized that the company is dedicated to finding the root cause of January 11's incident for the safety of employees, customers, and the community.