Byron Dragway hosting "Glory Days" vintage car drag races

BYRON, Ill. — The Byron Dragway is hosting a "Glory Days" vintage drag race weekend, inviting the public to come out and race their classic cars- or just spend some time at the track.
The races are happening right now, but if you're busy tonight, you can catch the action on Saturday and Sunday starting at 8 A.M. Racers can pay a $75 entry fee to race all weekend long.
The Dragway will also host a daily car show featuring cars from 1972 or earlier. For many spectators, the races allow them to take a little trip down memory lane.
"We raced here back in the '70s," said spectator Dave Hawver. "Byron Dragway has been here a long time. There's a lot of history here. And the nostalgia of drag racing is really where my heart is as. There are cars that go faster and all that but the old cars are the coolest."
The event is a welcome blast from the past for many in attendance, some of whom have been coming to the Dragway for decades.
"They've been having this for several years and it reminds me of when I was a teenager," said spectator Joe Johnson. "I used to come down here and bring my parent's pickup truck and race it. And I'd come home and say, 'I got a trophy!'"
For the full list of times and activities happening at the Byron Dragway this weekend, visit Home - Byron Dragway.
The Dragway is located at 7287 North River Road in Byron.