 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Byran Ott, William Wilhelmi and Butch Rosecke make IBCA Hall of Fame

  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Long time Auburn Knights Head Basketball Coach Bryan Ott was named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association class on Monday. 

He joins William Wilhelmi and Butch Rosecke who were both listed in the class as well.  

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you