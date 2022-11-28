Byran Ott, William Wilhelmi and Butch Rosecke make IBCA Hall of Fame

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Long time Auburn Knights Head Basketball Coach Bryan Ott was named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association class on Monday.
He joins William Wilhelmi and Butch Rosecke who were both listed in the class as well.
