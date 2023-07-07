‘Business First Fridays’ is connecting local small business owners in Rockford

ROCKFORD — A networking tool for small business owners in Rockford is giving entrepreneurs a chance to come together as one.
The ‘Business First Fridays’ series is giving small business owners in Rockford the chance to learn, network, and grow.
Janene Stephenson runs the Positive Reflections Community Outreach Foundation, reaching out to people with positive projects like ‘Business First Fridays’ which is giving local business owners a chance to connect with other small businesses.
“It's like we sometimes get left out because we are not big, we are struggling to survive, we can't get the connections we try to get in touch with,” emphasizes founder Janene Stephenson.
She says she became a business owner to support herself and her family.
“For one thing I got tired of punching somebody else's clock… pushed me towards being an entrepreneur, building a foundation and a legacy in Rockford in which my children and grandkids can take, and instill in them.”
Denezz Hyphenx Cochran, photographer/creative director, says “It allows you a type of freedom to be creative and also challenge yourself to be what it is that you want to become.”
He says as a small business it's about more than just supporting one another.
“It’s more important to not support small businesses but to do business with small businesses. respect their business practices,” he says.
Now that the group is back after the pandemic brought it to a halt, Cochran is hopeful for what is to come.
“Before something starts big it always starts small... so it's the small steps that you do in the beginning that makes for stronger reps when things become a bit challenging,” he adds.
It's hoping this opportunity is what it takes to make business boom in the Rockford area.
“I want to see us grow. Rockford is on an upswing and I'm trying to be a part of that,” says Cochran.
The group meets on the first Friday of every month at the Stephensons Business Center.
To get involved, contact Janene at (779) 210-1714 or Denezz at DCochran06@gmail.com.