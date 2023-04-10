Blackhawks Reassign Lukas Reichel and Alex Vlasic to IceHogs

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The IceHogs will have some help in the midst of their playoff push with the return of Lukas Reichel and Alex Vlasic. Reichel comes back to the IceHogs with 7 NHL goals with 8 assists under his belt. While Alex Vlasic heads back to the BMO after a stint of 6 NHL games. Forward Buddy Robinson was recalled to the Blackhawks.
The two skaters will immediately get ready for some high stakes AHL hockey. The IceHogs play the Wolves at home on Tuesday night with the Hogs hanging onto the final playoff spot by just one point.