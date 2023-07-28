Beloit Police find teenager in accidental shooting incident Thursday night

BELOIT, Wis. — On Thursday, the City of Beloit police department responded to a call regarding a gunshot wound victim with non-life-threatening injuries at 11:04 p.m. in the 700 block of Highland Avenue.

Once officer arrived on the scene, they found a 14-year-old victim in the front yard suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to their lower extremities.

A loaded handgun was found on the scene.

After an investigation by Detectives, authorities concluded that the incident was an accident self-inflicted gunshot wound that the 14-year-old received.

No suspects are at-large.

Beloit Police say that the incident serves as a critical reminder to all members of the community about the significance of educating young people about firearm safety.

The incident also highlights the potential consequences that may happen when firearms are not stored securely and kept out of reach of children.

The incident is ongoing and still under investigation at this time.