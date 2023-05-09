Aquin Servant Leadership to help raise mental health awareness

Freeport, Ill. — The Aquin Servant Leadership program presented their donation to the New Horizons Counseling Center this afternoon.
Every year the Aquin Servant Leadership program chooses as a team how they can give back to their community. This year it was unanimously decided to give back to Mental Health Awareness within the community.
"Just the impact we can have on other people and just how much of an impact mental health has on everyone because everyone has things that they're dealing with." said Aquin High School junior, Megan Holder when asked what donating to mental health meant to the group.
This year the group of high schoolers created and sold shirts (seen in the image above) that say:
"Dear person behind me, the world glows with you in it, love the person in front of you"
The school hosted a jeans day while students wore the shirts. Earlier in the school year they hosted a motivational speaker who discussed mental health to the high school students.
The leaders also created hand written notes with a glow stick, for students from kindergarten all the way through high school to make students of all ages feel special
Finally, they hosted a Glow in the Darkness Walk on Highland Community College Campus where many from the community joined wearing neon and glow sticks to show support of mental health.
The money from selling shirts and hosting these events were donated to the Adopt-a-Client program at New Horizons to help those who can't afford therapy, receive it.
Executive Director at New Horizons Counseling Center, Barry Klaung said that he is impressed with with the group of young individuals, "it really warms my heart that they chose us and that they see the need for mental health services in the community."
The amount given will help just over 50 sessions for the Adopt-a-Client program in the coming year.