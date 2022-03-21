Amez Enterprises Celebrates New Location

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — Amez Enterprises celebrated its new Machesney Park location Monday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
The business, owned and operated by Amanda and Bryan Amezquita who wanted to give back to their community by helping individuals with their business goals.
The owners were joined by Founding President of Rockford Regional Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Sully Candengo and State Representative Dave Vella.
When a business comes to Amez enterprises, the team puts together a plan that includes strategies that work across various markets and industries.
"AMEZ Enterprises and the enterprises is the umbrella of different ventures we are not afraid to jump into," Bryan Amezquita said.
"We like to be like a Shark Tank style company where we are not afraid to jump into an idea, either we give you the money, show you how to get the money, we will take part of your business and make sure it grows underneath us with a nice support and foundation."
As a way to give back to the community the business owners want to open up a daycare in the Rockford area in the near future.