'Amend it, not end it,' Governor JB Pritzker open to amending SAFE-T Act

CHICAGO (WREX) — The final debate between JB Pritzker and Darren Bailey had its fair share of fireworks, but also leant a big indicator on where current governor JB Pritzker stands with the sweeping criminal justice reform, the SAFE-T Act.
13 Investigates brought forward concerns from local sheriffs and the chief judge for Winnebago and Boone Counties about the Pretrial Fairness Act, a piece of the SAFE-T Act.
That reform would end cash bail and add new qualifiers to guarantee speedy trials on January 1.
Since our report, dozens of state's attorneys including J Hanley in Winnebago County and Mike Rock in Ogle County filed lawsuits saying the act was unconstitutional.
Several of the state's attorneys with concerns included democrats which lead to a question from the moderators at the debate to Pritzker.
Pritzker responded saying he supports the SAFE-T Act but is open to amending the law to make sure dangerous criminals stay behind bars while eliminating cash bail.
"As you know, I support the SAFE-T Act," Pritzker said. "Again, we ought to amend it appropriately and make sure we're ending cash bail while keeping murderers, rapists and domestic abusers in jail."
The moderators mentioned during the debate that the original sponsors of the SAFE-T Act weren't interested to amending the reform.
Prior to Pritzker's comments, Bailey pointed out his views of the act, and how many states attorneys disagreed with it.
"The SAFE-T Act is 700 pages of confusion and bureaucracy and the fact that 100 of the 102 of the State's Attorney's disagree with it and now more than half of them are filing suit," Bailey said.