Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

5,760 cases of Capri Sun have been recalled after being contaminated with cleaning solution

  • Updated
  • 0
Kraft Heinz is announcing a voluntary recall of approximately 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages.

 Kraft Heinz

Approximately 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry beverages have been recalled because of possible contamination.

Kraft Heinz said in a statement that a cleaning solution used to treat food processing equipment was "inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories." The issue was discovered after it received "several consumer complaints" about the products' taste.

The company didn't disclose how many total pouches have been recalled. However, each case has four cartons that have 10 pouches each totaling in about 230,000 individual pouches possibly being affected.

Here's how to know if your Capri Sun has been recalled: Look for a "Best When Used By" date of June 25, 2023 on each 6.6-ounce pouch. Meanwhile, Kraft said it's "actively working" with retailers to remove the "potentially impacted product from circulation."

Customers that have the product can return them to the store. Kraft said people shouldn't drink them.

Earlier this week, about 13,000 pounds of frozen pizza made by Home Run Inn Frozen Foods was recalled because of potential metal contamination.

The pizza's meat topping "may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal," the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement Sunday.

