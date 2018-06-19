Continued showers through Wednesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return this afternoon and linger through Wednesday morning.

After torrential rainfall drenched the Stateline Monday night, conditions have settled down considerably. We remain cloudy with highs sitting in the middle 70s. A NE wind is light around 5-10 mph. Keep the rain gear handy for continued off and on showers. While rain will not be an intense as last night, some quick downpours are possible. We remain cloudy through the night with temperatures dropping into the low 60s. Rain will continue overnight and into Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday will top out in the middle 70s once again.

These continued shower chances are in addition to the 3-5 inches of rain that feel Monday evening. Here are some of the top rain totals from the region from Monday. These reports are provided by the National Weather Service.

Freeport.......4.70"

Rockford.....4.50"

Roscoe.......3.77"

Hebron........3.21"

Winnebago..3.06"

If you encountered any flooded roadways, turn around and seek a different route. A Flood Warning remains in effect for the Kishwaukee River near Belvidere and Perryville. The river is expected to rise to near 13.5 feet by early Thursday morning. Flood stage is 12.0 feet.