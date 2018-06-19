Marc Mongan gets probation in deadly Ogle County boating case

Marc Mongan, the Oregon man who pleaded guilty for his role in a deadly 2016 Ogle County boating death, will serve 30 months of probation.



While he serves probation, he is prohibited from using a firearm, alcohol or a controlled substance. He is not allowed to operate a watercraft, and he must serve 300 hours of community. He's also banned from contacting the victim's family and is ordered to pay restitution.



Mongan was sentenced Tuesday in front of Judge John Redington in an Ogle County court room. The maximum sentence he could receive was 3 years in prison; the minimum was probation.



Prosecutors say Mongan was behind the wheel of a fishing boat when it crashed in to a pontoon boat on June 24, 2016 on the Rock River near Oregon. Megan Wells, a 31-year-old mother of three, was thrown from the pontoon and later died at a Rockford hospital. The Winnebago County Coroner's Office says she died of blunt trauma to the chest as a result from the crash.



Two months after the crash, Mongan was charged with reckless operation of a watercraft and operating a watercraft under the influence of alcohol. However, a grand jury failed to indict him and those charges were dropped.



Shortly after, Wells' family and attorney Cynthia Koroll alleged a conflict of interest and misconduct by the Ogle County State's Attorney's Office. State's Attorney Eric Murrow later recused himself from the case, noting there was no conflict but was stepping down to avoid the appearance of one.



Special Prosecutor David Neal was later named to lead the prosecution. He refiled felony charges, including three counts of reckless homicide, which were later dropped or reduced as part of the plea deal.