13 WREX honored with National Murrow Award for Overall Excellence

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has awarded 13 WREX with the National Murrow Award for Overall Excellence.

The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.

"Winning an RTDNA National Edward R. Murrow Award means that a news organization has provided exemplary public service to its viewers, listeners and readers. These honorees truly represent the very best in broadcast and digital journalism around the world,” said Dan Shelley, RTDNA Executive Director.

The 13 WREX team took home three Regional Edward R. Murrow awards back in April, including Overall Excellence, Continuing Coverage and Excellence in Social Media. All three entries advanced to the national competition, where 13 WREX was honored with the station's first National Murrow Award.

"This honor and award is a testament to the entire staff here at 13 WREX," said Josh Morgan, 13 WREX News Director. "We have a team willing to take on any story and any project to best serve the viewers of the Rockford region. We are all so proud to receive this prestigious honor."

The Overall Excellence category recognizes a station for the totality of its journalistic efforts, including breaking news, continuing coverage, weather, sports, community service and digital media, among others. 13 WREX's entry included work from its month-long special on the opioid epidemic, investigative work on Rockford's Southeast Superfund site, comprehensive coverage of Officer Jaimie Cox's tragic death in November, as well as the four major community service events the station hosted in 2017.

13 WREX becomes the smallest television market to win the National Murrow Award for Overall Excellence (DMA: 138) since 2003 (Anchorage, 147). There were more than 4,400 entries in this year's competition.

13 WREX will accept its award on October 22, 2018 at Gotham Hall in New York City. If you would like to see the station's winning entry, you can watch it below. For a full list of National Murrow Award winners, click here.