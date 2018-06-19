Cornerstone, Milledgeville credit unions announce merger

Milledgeville Community Credit Union and Cornerstone Credit Union, which is based in Freeport, have announced its plan to merge.



According to a news release sent by Cornerstone Credit Union, the plan was approved Tuesday, June 12.



MCCU has been serving the Milledgeville community in Carroll County for more than 60 years with basic savings and loan services. It currently has 800 members. The existing MCCU office, located at 334 N. Main Ave., will remain open and become a new branch of CCU, with the addition of an ATM.



The merger will be effective July 31, 2018.



"The board and staff of Cornerstone Credit Union are excited to welcome the members of the MCCU to our credit union," said Gail Clore, president of Cornerstone Credit Union. "As a community-focused financial cooperative, we will continue the commitment of providing quality, differentiated services to all of our member owners. Our professional staff and volunteers ensure fiscal stability through responsible leadership and growth."



With the merger, the credit unions will serve nearly 15,000 people with an asset size of $120 million.