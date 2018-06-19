Hononegah High School selects new superintendent

The Hononegah Community High School District has selected a new superintendent.

The school district board will be recommending Mr. Michael J. Dugan as the new superintendent at Wednesday's Board of Education meeting.

Dugan has 25 years of experience in education and is coming from Decatur Public Schools where has served as an Assistant Superintendent and a Co-Interim Superintendent for that district.

"The Board looks forward to welcoming Michael Dugan to the Hononegah District and to the families that we serve," said Hononegah Board President David Kurlinkus. "Mr. Dugan stood out among the candidates for his student-focused, decision-making practices that encompass strategic planning. We want to thank our staff and community who played an active role during the interview process. We believe that Mr. Dugan will be a leader who will build upon Hononegah's educational excellence."

"My wife, three sons, and I are excited and honored to become part of the Hononegah family. I want to thank the Board of Education, Superintendent Lynn Gibson, and Assistant Superintendent Kim Suedbeck for their support and warm welcome," Dugan said. "Education has always been a major part of my life, providing me many wonderful opportunities. Throughout my teaching and administrative career, I have strived to provide similar opportunities for the students I serve. I could not be more eager to get to work with our teachers, administration, and staff to prepare for the coming school year. I look forward to meeting with community members in the coming weeks to learn about the countless things we do well and to determine areas where we can improve," Dugan continued. "I hope to soon wear our school colors of purple and gold and assume my role as a proud Hononegah Indian."

Dugan's initial contract is scheduled to begin July 1, 2018 and will be in place for three years.