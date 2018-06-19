Illinois Bicentennial coin design revealed

"The First 200." that's the name of Illinois' bicentennial coin.

The state chose a central Illinois college student's design out of five finalists.

The coin commemorates Illinois' 200th birthday this year.

It depicts President Abraham Lincoln, Chicago's Willis Tower, a corn crop, the State Capitol, Southern Illinois' National Forest and the legendary Route 66.

"Hayden Shumer's design was chosen by the public as the winning design to be minted in silver on one side of the bicentennial coin. The back of the coin will feature the state seal." said Michael Frerichs, Illinois' Treasurer.

The coin will cost $45. It will soon be available to order on the treasurer's website.

