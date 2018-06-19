Rockford Gets Grant to Clean Up City

$500,000 dollars are coming to Rockford to clean up contaminated areas in the city.

The areas the city could use the money on are the Barber Colman site, the old watch factory, the Chick Hotel and Lloyds Hearing. Those are the properties the city identified when it applied for the federal grant money.

The $500,000 dollars means the city can clean up any contaminants on those sites and pave the way for future development. The city says the money can be used for any project on those sites. However, it's unclear at this time how much money it will spend at each site.