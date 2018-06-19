First Responders Sworn Into Freeport Fire Department

The Freeport Fire Department gained two new first responders on Monday.

Tanner Atchison and Michael McCracken were sworn in on Monday morning as the newest firefighters and paramedics at the department. The fire chief says they bring a lot of experience to the community.

"We want to make sure that our community feels safe with these individuals, they're coming into their houses in their most vulnerable state," Freeport Fire Department Chief Todd Allen said. "These two are top trained, top of the line individuals that's going to help our professionalism as well."

Two more firefighters get sworn in on Monday, June 25 at 9:45 a.m. in the Freeport City Hall Council Chambers.

