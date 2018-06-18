Severe weather causes flooding at Mercyhealth's Rockton Avenue hospital

13 WREX has confirmed through multiple employees at Mercyhealth that flood waters have entered the basement of the Rockton Avenue hospital campus Monday evening.



That's thanks to severe storms and flash flooding that swept in to the Rockford area Monday evening, wreaking havoc on the evening commute and washing out many Rockford neighborhoods.



The flooding mostly impacted the basement of the hospital, which affected the main pharmacy operations.



In one video posted on Facebook, an employee shows water reaching up to her ankles in the hospital's basement. In another, debris can be seen moving through the hallways of the basement.



Mercyhealth says the water affected external communications, including some phone and email. On Tuesday, phone service will be restored and staff will start contacting patients' families with updates on conditions. The pharmacy is now operating out of a second location, while some outpatient procedures are being rescheduled. Mercyhealth will individually contact those patients.



On Monday evening, the National Weather Service reported severe flooding on Rockton Avenue. At 7:16 p.m., NWS reported more than 2 feet of water outside of Rockford Memorial Hospital. In the report, it noted stalled cars in the area as well. At 8:15 p.m., it updated its report that flood waters had entered the lowest level of Rockford Memorial.

